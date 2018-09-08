|Location:
|Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards
|Map:
|70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, Oregon 97760
|Phone:
|5415265075
|Email:
|cindy@fhcwinery.com
|Website:
|http://70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive
|All Dates:
Live Music in the Vineyard: Bookends
Join us for Bookends- Simon and Garfunkel Tribute Band. We are family friendly so bring the whole family for some live music, food and some amazing wine!
Fee: $10.00
Live Music in the Vineyard: Bookends
Live Music in the Vineyard
Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards
Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards 70450 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, Oregon 97760