Location:Dobbes Family Estate
Map:240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5035381141
Email:info@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/live-music-bri-cauz.html
All Dates:Oct 14, 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Live Music: Bri Cauz

Our live music series has been such a big hit, we've decided to continue it every Sunday through the end of October! We're excited to welcome back the fabulous singer-songwriter Bri Cauz for your enjoyment. See you here for wine, beer, small bites, and tunes!

 

Fee: $Free

Dobbes Family Estate
Dobbes Family Estate 97115 240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
