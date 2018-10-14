|Location:
|Dobbes Family Estate
|Map:
|240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|5035381141
|Email:
|info@dobbesfamilyestate.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/live-music-bri-cauz.html
|All Dates:
Live Music: Bri Cauz
Our live music series has been such a big hit, we've decided to continue it every Sunday through the end of October! We're excited to welcome back the fabulous singer-songwriter Bri Cauz for your enjoyment. See you here for wine, beer, small bites, and tunes!
Fee: $Free