Location:Dobbes Family Estate
Map:240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-1141
Email:info@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/events/
All Dates:Aug 26, 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Live Music

This Summer we're staying open later on weekends! Join us until 7pm in Dundee for wine, beer, food, and live music. The Dante Zapata Band Trio will be jamming on the patio to their soulful blues stylings starting at 5pm!

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
