|Location:
|Dobbes Family Estate
|Map:
|240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-538-1141
|Email:
|info@dobbesfamilyestate.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/events/
|All Dates:
Live Music
This Summer we're staying open later on weekends! Join us until 7pm in Dundee for wine, beer, food, and live music. Common Hours will be sharing their easy listening alternative rock sounds on the patio starting at 5pm!
