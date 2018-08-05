|Location:
|Dobbes Family Estate
|Map:
|240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-538-1141
|Email:
|info@dobbesfamilyestate.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/events/
|All Dates:
Live Music
This Summer we're staying open later on weekends! Join us until 7pm in Dundee for wine, beer, food, and live music. Bri Cauz will be jamming on the patio to multiple genres for something that everyone can enjoy!
