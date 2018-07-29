|Location:
|Dobbes Family Estate
|Map:
|240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-538-1141
|Email:
|info@dobbesfamilyestate.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/events/
|All Dates:
Live Music
This Summer we're staying open later on weekends! Join us until 7pm in Dundee for wine, beer, food, and live music. Satellite Blooms will be sharing their soul-folk music on the patio starting at 5pm!
This Summer we're staying open later on weekends! Join us for wine, beer, food, and live music!