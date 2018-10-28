 Calendar Home
Location:Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards
Map:70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, Oregon 97760
Phone: 5415265075
Email:cindy@fhcwinery.com
Website:http://70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive
All Dates:Oct 28, 2018 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Live in the Vineyard: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

Oregon actor Alastair Morley Jaques, the man behind such Fall favorites as American Gothic, Famous Crimes & Trials from Oregon History, and the wildly successful one-man show An Evening With Edgar Allan Poe, returns for another year with another spooky American classic, Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

Audiences of all ages will delight in this unabridged dramatic recitation of the timeless tale of Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman as acclaimed actor and storyteller Alastair Morley Jaques takes them on a journey down some of the spooky, forgotten byways of American literature.

 

Fee: $20-25.00

