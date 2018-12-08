 Calendar Home
Location:Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards
Map:70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, Oregon 97760
Phone: 5415265075
Email:cindy@fhcwinery.com
Website:http://70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive
All Dates:Dec 8, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Live in the Vineyard: John Hoover and The Mighty Quinns

John Denver Tribute Band, John Hoover and the Mighty Quinns perform a tribute to the songs, music and spiritual connection of John Denver. Audiences everywhere have been thrilled and delighted to hear Denver’s music presented with the integrity of his intended message.

Playing guitars, mandolin, percussion and bass, the Quinns present a fully energized performance evocative of Denver’s live concerts (and the entire band sings). The kindred musical talents and influences of the band members allow a performance true to the messages of peace, understanding and reference for the earth and environment that made Denver’s music so special.

TICKETS $10
Kids 12 & under free

 

Fee: $10.00

