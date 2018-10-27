|Location:
|Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards
|Map:
|70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, Oregon 97760
|Phone:
|5415265075
|Email:
|cindy@fhcwinery.com
|Website:
|http://70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive
|All Dates:
Live in the Vineyard: Doc Ryan and The Wychus Cree
Doc Ryan is back for an evening of live music and dancing! They play American Roots music, pure and simple. Folk, Blues, Rock, Gospel, Alt.Country, we even get funky - original but familiar.
Live Music (6-9pm ) $10 cover
Enjoy fine wines, craft beer, sangria, and hand crafted food !
Family Friendly
Reservations highly recommended
https://shop.faithhopeandcharityevents.com/reservation-events
Fee: $10.00
