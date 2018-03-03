 Calendar Home
Location:Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Map:21000 Southwest Eagle Point Road, McMinnville, Oregon, 97128, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/live-birds-of-prey-at-the-vineyard/
All Dates:Mar 2, 2018 11:00 am
Mar 3, 2018 12:00 am - 5:00 pm

Live Birds of Prey at the Vineyard

Join us at the beautiful Coeur de Terre Vineyard for an International Wildlife Day Celebration. Come to learn more about these amazing creatures and watch a demonstration of these birds in action.  We are just minutes from Heritage Center and all tasting fees will be donated to the Wild Life Center to help in the  rehabilitation of injured raptors.

Address: 21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128

We are open 11 am till 5pm

Phone: (503) 883-4111

https://www.cdtvineyard.com/

 

 

Join us at the beautiful Coeur de Terre Vineyard for an International Wildlife Day Celebration. Come to learn more about these amazing creatures and watch a demonstration of these birds in action.  We are just minutes from Heritage Center and all tasting fees will be donated to the Wild Life Center to help in the  rehabilitation of injured raptors. Address: 21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, ...
Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Coeur de Terre Vineyard 21000 21000 Southwest Eagle Point Road, McMinnville, Oregon, 97128, United States
March (2018)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS