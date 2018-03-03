Live Birds of Prey at the Vineyard

Join us at the beautiful Coeur de Terre Vineyard for an International Wildlife Day Celebration. Come to learn more about these amazing creatures and watch a demonstration of these birds in action. We are just minutes from Heritage Center and all tasting fees will be donated to the Wild Life Center to help in the rehabilitation of injured raptors.

Address: 21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128

We are open 11 am till 5pm

Phone: (503) 883-4111

https://www.cdtvineyard.com/