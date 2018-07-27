 Calendar Home
Location:Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards
Map:70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, OR 97760
Phone: (541)-526-5075
Email:events@fhcvineyards.com
Website:http://https://shop.faithhopeandcharityevents.com/reservation-events
All Dates:Jul 27, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Live at the Vineyard: The Opal Spring Boys

$5 cover fee, kids 12 & under are free. Wine club members enjoy $5 off their cover. Come and enjoy some food, beer and wine and enjoy some classic rock!

 

Fee: $5 + food/beverages

Live at the Vineyard presents The Opal Spring Boys!

Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards
