Live at The Vineyard:The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

Oregon actor Alastair Morley Jaques, the man behind such Fall favorites as American Gothic, Famous Crimes & Trials from Oregon History, and the wildly successful one-man show An Evening With Edgar Allan Poe, returns for another year with another spooky American classic, Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.



Audiences of all ages will delight in this unabridged dramatic recitation of the timeless tale of Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman as acclaimed actor and storyteller Alastair Morley Jaques takes them on a journey down some of the spooky, forgotten byways of American literature.



Join us at the beautiful Faith Hope and Chairty Winery for food and fare at the foot of the majestic Three Sisters Mountains.



Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

https://www.bendticket.com/events/59237703/the-legend-of-sleepy-hollow-by-washington-irving

Fee: $20.00