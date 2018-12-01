 Calendar Home
Location:Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards
Map:70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, Oregon 97760
Phone: 5415265075
Email:cindy@fhcwinery.com
Website:http://70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive
All Dates:Dec 1, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Live at The Vineyard: Reno and Cindy Holler

Come join us for live music with the talented Reno and Cindy Holler! It will be an evening of live music, food and wine! $5 cover kids are free, we hope to see you there!!

 

Fee: $10.00

