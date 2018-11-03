Come join us for live music with the talented Reno and Cindy Holler! It will be an evening of live music, food and wine! $5 cover kids are free, we hope to see you there!!

Live at The Vineyard: Reno and Cindy Holler

Come join us for live music with the talented Reno and Cindy Holler! It will be an evening of live music, food and wine! $5 cover kids are free, we hope to see you there!! Fee: $5.00