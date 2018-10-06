 Calendar Home
Location:Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards
Map:70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, Oregon 97760
Phone: 5415265075
Email:cindy@fhcwinery.com
Website:http://70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive
All Dates:Oct 6, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Live at The Vineyard: Patty Davis Band

Come have a glass of wine while enjoying live music from Patty Davis!

 

Fee: $10.00

