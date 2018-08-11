|Location:
|Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards
|Map:
|70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, OR 97760
|Phone:
|(541)-526-5075
|Email:
|events@fhcvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://shop.faithhopeandcharityevents.com/reservation-events
|All Dates:
Live at the Vineyard: Opal Spring Boys
$5 cover fee, kids 12 & under free. Wine Club Members enjoy $5 off cover fees. Wood-fire pizzas, beer, wine and more!
Fee: $5 + food/beverages
Live at the Vineyard: Opal Spring Boys
Live at the Vineyard presents Opal Spring Boys!
Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards
Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards 70450 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, OR 97760