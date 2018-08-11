 Calendar Home
Location:Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards
Map:70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, OR 97760
Phone: (541)-526-5075
Email:events@fhcvineyards.com
Website:http://https://shop.faithhopeandcharityevents.com/reservation-events
All Dates:Aug 11, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Live at the Vineyard: Opal Spring Boys

$5 cover fee, kids 12 & under free. Wine Club Members enjoy $5 off cover fees. Wood-fire pizzas, beer, wine and more!

 

Fee: $5 + food/beverages

Live at the Vineyard presents Opal Spring Boys!

Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards
70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, OR 97760
