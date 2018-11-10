 Calendar Home
Location:Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards
Map:70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, Oregon 97760
Phone: 5415265075
Email:cindy@fhcwinery.com
Website:http://70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive
All Dates:Nov 10, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Live at the Vineyard: Off The Record

Live at the Vineyard Presents Off the Record! Off The Record is a band specializing in "oldies" / classic rock. The band covers tunes from the '60's - '80's with an emphasis on great dance music. $5 cover fee, kids 12 & under free. Wine Club Members enjoy $5 off cover fees. Come and spend your summer evening with us enjoying wood-fire pizza, beer, wine and more!

 

Fee: $5.00

Live at the Vineyard Presents Off the Record!

Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards
Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards 70450 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, Oregon 97760
November (2018)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable