|Location:
|Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards
|Map:
|70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, Oregon 97760
|Phone:
|5415265075
|Email:
|cindy@fhcwinery.com
|Website:
|http://70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive
|All Dates:
Live at the Vineyard: Off The Record
Live at the Vineyard Presents Off the Record! Off The Record is a band specializing in "oldies" / classic rock. The band covers tunes from the '60's - '80's with an emphasis on great dance music. $5 cover fee, kids 12 & under free. Wine Club Members enjoy $5 off cover fees. Come and spend your summer evening with us enjoying wood-fire pizza, beer, wine and more!
Fee: $5.00
