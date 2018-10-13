 Calendar Home
Location:Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards
Map:70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, Oregon 97760
Phone: 5415265075
Email:cindy@fhcwinery.com
Website:http://70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive
All Dates:Oct 13, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Live at The Vineyard: Off The Record

Live at the Vineyard Presents Off the Record! $5 cover fee, kids 12 & under free. Wine Club Members enjoy $5 off cover fees. Come and spend your summer evening with us enjoying wood-fire pizza, beer, wine and more!

 

Fee: $5.00

