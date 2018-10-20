|Location:
|Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards
|Map:
|70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, Oregon 97760
|Phone:
|5415265075
|Email:
|cindy@fhcwinery.com
|Website:
|http://70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive
|All Dates:
Live at The Vineyard: John Denver
John Denver Tribute Band, John Hoover and the Mighty Quinns perform a tribute to the songs, music and spiritual connection of John Denver. Audiences everywhere have been thrilled and delighted to hear Denver’s music presented with the integrity of his intended message.
Fee: $10.00
