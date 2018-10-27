 Calendar Home
Location:Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards
Map:70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, Oregon 97760
Phone: 5415265075
Email:cindy@fhcwinery.com
Website:http://70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive
All Dates:Oct 27, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Live at The Vineyard:Doc Ryan and The Wychus Creek

Doc Ryan is back for an evening of live music and dancing! They play American Roots music, pure and simple. Folk, Blues, Rock, Gospel, Alt.Country, we even get funky - original but familiar.
Live Music (6-9pm ) $10 cover

Enjoy fine wines, craft beer, sangria, and hand crafted food !

Family Friendly

Reservations highly recommended
https://shop.faithhopeandcharityevents.com/reservation-events

 

Fee: $10.00

Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards
Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards 70450 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, Oregon 97760
