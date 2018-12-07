|Location:
|Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards
|Map:
|70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, Oregon 97760
|Phone:
|5415265075
|Email:
|cindy@fhcwinery.com
|Website:
|http://70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive
|All Dates:
Live at the Vineyard: Cody Joe
Described by many as “Real Country Music”, Cody Joe is something of the here and now with a rootsy twist you’ll hear from his Brazos Bottom drawl. He’s a guitar slingin’ singer-songwriter from Texas, whose voice ranges from silky smooth to raspy seduction and rarely will you find someone today who reaches across the aisle to both the old and new generations, but Cody Joe Hodges does it every time.
Fee: $10.00
Described by many as “Real Country Music”