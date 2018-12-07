 Calendar Home
Location:Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards
Map:70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, Oregon 97760
Phone: 5415265075
Email:cindy@fhcwinery.com
All Dates:Dec 7, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Live at the Vineyard: Cody Joe

Described by many as “Real Country Music”, Cody Joe is something of the here and now with a rootsy twist you’ll hear from his Brazos Bottom drawl. He’s a guitar slingin’ singer-songwriter from Texas, whose voice ranges from silky smooth to raspy seduction and rarely will you find someone today who reaches across the aisle to both the old and new generations, but Cody Joe Hodges does it every time.

 

Fee: $10.00

