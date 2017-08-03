Linfield Music Programs Benefit at Youngberg Hill

For the 13th year in a row Youngberg Hill will be hosting Linfield Benefit.

100% of the proceeds go to the Linfield Music Programs.

Featuring: Aaron Meyers and Friends



Wine, beer & food truck will be available.

Chairs will be available but feel free to bring your own lawn chairs or blanket.

Outside Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages Welcome



For more info or to purchase advance tickets:

Admission is $25 k.bernards@bernardsandassociates.com

Fee: $25