Linfield Music Programs Benefit at Youngberg Hill

For the 13th year in a row Youngberg Hill will be hosting Linfield Benefit.
100% of the proceeds go to the Linfield Music Programs.
Featuring: Aaron Meyers and Friends

Wine, beer & food truck will be available.
Chairs will be available but feel free to bring your own lawn chairs or blanket.
Outside Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages Welcome

For more info or to purchase advance tickets:
Admission is $25 k.bernards@bernardsandassociates.com

 

Fee: $25

100% of the proceeds go to the Linfield Music Programs!

