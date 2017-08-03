|Location:
Linfield Music Programs Benefit at Youngberg Hill
For the 13th year in a row Youngberg Hill will be hosting Linfield Benefit.
100% of the proceeds go to the Linfield Music Programs.
Featuring: Aaron Meyers and Friends
Wine, beer & food truck will be available.
Chairs will be available but feel free to bring your own lawn chairs or blanket.
Outside Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages Welcome
For more info or to purchase advance tickets:
Admission is $25 k.bernards@bernardsandassociates.com
