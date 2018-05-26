 Calendar Home
Location:McMinnville AVA Wineries
Map:15765 Southwest Muddy Valley Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
Email:info@mcminnvilleava.org
Website:http://mcminnvilleava.org/
All Dates:May 26, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Library Weekend at McMinnville AVA Wineries

The wineries of the McMinnville AVA will be celebrating Memorial Day Weekend with special Library Pinot Noir wines at every McMinnville AVA tasting room! Head to your favorite McMinnville AVA wineries Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Weekend to taste a special aged Pinot Noir in addition to the regular tasting flight. Participating wineries include:

Yamhill Valley Vineyards: 2011 Pinot Noir Reserve
J Wrigley Vineyards: 2012 Proposal Block Pinot Noir
Coeur de Terre Vineyard: 2011 Estate Reserve Pinot Noir
Maysara Winery: 2009 Jamsheed Pinot Noir
Youngberg Hill: 2007 Natasha Pinot Noir
Brittan Vineyards: 2010 Gestalt Pinor Noir
Hyland Estates: 2013 Coury Clone Pinot Noir
Coleman Vineyards: TBA

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

