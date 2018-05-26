|Location:
|McMinnville AVA Wineries
|Map:
|15765 Southwest Muddy Valley Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Email:
|info@mcminnvilleava.org
|Website:
|http://mcminnvilleava.org/
|All Dates:
Library Weekend at McMinnville AVA Wineries
The wineries of the McMinnville AVA will be celebrating Memorial Day Weekend with special Library Pinot Noir wines at every McMinnville AVA tasting room! Head to your favorite McMinnville AVA wineries Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Weekend to taste a special aged Pinot Noir in addition to the regular tasting flight. Participating wineries include:
Yamhill Valley Vineyards: 2011 Pinot Noir Reserve
J Wrigley Vineyards: 2012 Proposal Block Pinot Noir
Coeur de Terre Vineyard: 2011 Estate Reserve Pinot Noir
Maysara Winery: 2009 Jamsheed Pinot Noir
Youngberg Hill: 2007 Natasha Pinot Noir
Brittan Vineyards: 2010 Gestalt Pinor Noir
Hyland Estates: 2013 Coury Clone Pinot Noir
Coleman Vineyards: TBA
