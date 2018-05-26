Library Weekend at McMinnville AVA Wineries

The wineries of the McMinnville AVA will be celebrating Memorial Day Weekend with special Library Pinot Noir wines at every McMinnville AVA tasting room! Head to your favorite McMinnville AVA wineries Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Weekend to taste a special aged Pinot Noir in addition to the regular tasting flight. Participating wineries include:



Yamhill Valley Vineyards: 2011 Pinot Noir Reserve

J Wrigley Vineyards: 2012 Proposal Block Pinot Noir

Coeur de Terre Vineyard: 2011 Estate Reserve Pinot Noir

Maysara Winery: 2009 Jamsheed Pinot Noir

Youngberg Hill: 2007 Natasha Pinot Noir

Brittan Vineyards: 2010 Gestalt Pinor Noir

Hyland Estates: 2013 Coury Clone Pinot Noir

Coleman Vineyards: TBA