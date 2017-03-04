Library Uncorked

Library Uncorked is a wine tasting and silent auction event held at the Albany Public Library at 2450 14th Ave SE, Albany, Oregon. Library Uncorked gives attendees the opportunity to support early literacy, children’s library programs and services, and materials for young readers.



We will have wines from Pacific Northwest wineries and over 50 silent auction items.



Tickets are $25. Ticket holders receive a unique event glass, 5 tasting tickets, and an opportunity to bid on silent auction items, enter a Grand Prize drawing, and partake of delicious hors d'oeuvres.

Fee: $25.00