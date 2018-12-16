Library Rieslings - and Sushi!

Join us as we open rare Rieslings from our earliest vintages to our newest release. Included in the flight will be our first Riesling, the memorable 2005, which was selected by the Oregon Wine Board’s international tour to represent ageable small vineyard Riesling. These Library wines will be accompanied by sushi from our friends at Newberg’s Ichi Sushi.

Fee: $30