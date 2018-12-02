Library Barbera Tasting

Time travel to the Wahluke Slope AVA in eastern Washington, where there's little vintage variation from year to year. This is an excellent chance to see how your Barbera might age over the years and your ideal time to open bottles! We will look at 2008, 2010, 2012 and the current 2014 vintage. We barrel age for 2 years in 50% new oak.

Fee: $10-20