 Calendar Home
Location:Remy Wines Tasting Room
Map:17495 NE McDougall Road, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 503-864-8658
Email:connect@remywines.com
Website:http://https://remywines.com/
All Dates:Dec 2, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Library Barbera Tasting

Time travel to the Wahluke Slope AVA in eastern Washington, where there's little vintage variation from year to year. This is an excellent chance to see how your Barbera might age over the years and your ideal time to open bottles! We will look at 2008, 2010, 2012 and the current 2014 vintage. We barrel age for 2 years in 50% new oak.

 

Fee: $10-20

We will pull out some older vintages of Barbera from the Rosebud Vineyard in eastern Washington.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

