 Calendar Home
Location:Function PDX
Map:919 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210
Phone: (360) 607-1369
Email:kelly@levlivetwines.com
Website:http://www.levlivetwines.com
All Dates:Jul 14, 2018 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Aug 25, 2018 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Lev Livet Wines Pop Up Tasting Room

Welcome to Lev Livet Wines! We are a local vineyard located in the NW hills of Portland, Oregon and have been producing grapes and wine for nearly 20 years. We've recently rebranded are a currently working at expanding and adding new wines into our collection.
.
Currently we have 2016 Estate Pinot Noir, 2016 Estate Chardonnay and 2017 Estate Rosé for sale. We don't have a tasting room onsite (yet!) so we're teaming up with our friends over at Function PDX to do a couple of pop up tasting events this summer!
.
Lev Livet is Danish for "Live life." After 8 years in the corporate world Kelly (one of the owners) decided to leave and do something she is extremely passionate about. Our motto is "Live life. Drink all the wine." So let's do it!
.
Come sample our wines, get a flight, have a glass pour and go home with a bottle or two! Kelly & Ryan, the owners, can't wait to continue to get their wines out there for everyone to try and have fun with you all! We will see you there! Cheers!

Come taste our wines, grown locally here in the NW hills of Portland, Oregon!

Function PDX
Function PDX 97210 919 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210
July (2018)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS