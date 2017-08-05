Lenne' - Oregon Pinot Noir Blind Tasting

Oregon Pinot Noir Blind Tasting August 5th

Join us on Saturday, August 5th at ll am as we compare 8 different Oregon Pinot producers from the Willamette Valley. This seminar tasting will educate you on the various soil types and climates in this stellar growing region. We taste the wines blind and this is a sit down tasting so please be punctual. if you have never been in a blind tasting don't worry, it is fun and we will guide you through each step. We will serve an antipasto tray after the tasting. The price for the tasting is $45 and includes an Antipasti plate after we wrap up.

Note: Club Members need to purchase directly from the Shop Events page on our website to recieve either a 10% or 15% discount depending on your club level.

Fee: $45