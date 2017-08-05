 Calendar Home
Location:Lenne' Estate
Map:18760 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
Phone: 5039562256
Email:steve@lenneestate.com
Website:http://www.lenneestate.com/
All Dates:Aug 5, 2017 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Lenne' - Oregon Pinot Noir Blind Tasting

Oregon Pinot Noir Blind Tasting August 5th
Join us on Saturday, August 5th at ll am as we compare 8 different Oregon Pinot producers from the Willamette Valley. This seminar tasting will educate you on the various soil types and climates in this stellar growing region. We taste the wines blind and this is a sit down tasting so please be punctual. if you have never been in a blind tasting don't worry, it is fun and we will guide you through each step. We will serve an antipasto tray after the tasting. The price for the tasting is $45 and includes an Antipasti plate after we wrap up.
Note: Club Members need to purchase directly from the Shop Events page on our website to recieve either a 10% or 15% discount depending on your club level.

 

Fee: $45

Lenne' - Oregon Pinot Noir Blind Tasting on August 5th 11am

Lenne' Estate
Lenne' Estate 18760 18760 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
August (2017)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS