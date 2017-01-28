 Calendar Home
Location:Lenne' Estate
Map:18760 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503.319.6301
Email:steve@lenneestate.com
Website:http://www.lenneestate.com/events
All Dates:Jan 28, 2017 11:00 am - 1:30 pm

Lenne' Estate - OR Pinot Noir Blind Tasting

Blind Tasting of eight different high end Pinot Noir producers!

Join us on Saturday, January 28th at ll am as we compare eight 2014 Pinot Noirs from some of Oregon's top wineries. We will taste the wines blind and this is a sit down tasting so please be punctual. if you have never been in a blind tasting don't worry, it is fun and we will guide you through each step. We will serve an antipasto tray after the tasting. The price for the tasting is $45 but early bird pricing is $40 through December 31st so purchase your tickets online now. Club members are $40.

For Tickets and additional info click here: http://ow.ly/5TAi307dQuZ

 

Fee: $45 or $40 for Club Members

Blind taste (8) 2014 OR Pinots. Antipasti plate incl. Early bird tix until 12/31.

Lenne' Estate
Lenne' Estate 18760 18760 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, OR 97148
