Lenne' Estate - OR Pinot Noir Blind Tasting

Blind Tasting of eight different high end Pinot Noir producers!



Join us on Saturday, January 28th at ll am as we compare eight 2014 Pinot Noirs from some of Oregon's top wineries. We will taste the wines blind and this is a sit down tasting so please be punctual. if you have never been in a blind tasting don't worry, it is fun and we will guide you through each step. We will serve an antipasto tray after the tasting. The price for the tasting is $45 but early bird pricing is $40 through December 31st so purchase your tickets online now. Club members are $40.



For Tickets and additional info click here: http://ow.ly/5TAi307dQuZ

Fee: $45 or $40 for Club Members