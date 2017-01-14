Lenne' Estate - French Burgundy Blind Tasting





Blind Tasting from the birth place of Pinot Noir!



Join us as we compare 8 wines, 7 from Burgundy, the birth place of Pinot Noir. How do French Burgundies stack up against Oregon Pinot Noir? Well this is your chance to find out. The tasting will be held on Saturday, January 14th beginning at 11 am. This is a sit down blind tasting of 8 wines so please be punctual. We will serve an antipasto platter after the tasting. The cost for the tasting is $45 but early bird price through December 31st is $40.00. Club members price is $40.00



For Tickets and additional info click here: http://ow.ly/5TAi307dQuZ

Fee: $45 or $40 for Club Members