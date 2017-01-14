 Calendar Home
Location:Lenne' Estate
Map:18760 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503.319.6301
Email:steve@lenneestate.com
Website:http://www.lenneestate.com/events
All Dates:Jan 14, 2017 11:00 am - 1:30 pm

Lenne' Estate - French Burgundy Blind Tasting



Blind Tasting from the birth place of Pinot Noir!

Join us as we compare 8 wines, 7 from Burgundy, the birth place of Pinot Noir. How do French Burgundies stack up against Oregon Pinot Noir? Well this is your chance to find out. The tasting will be held on Saturday, January 14th beginning at 11 am. This is a sit down blind tasting of 8 wines so please be punctual. We will serve an antipasto platter after the tasting. The cost for the tasting is $45 but early bird price through December 31st is $40.00. Club members price is $40.00

For Tickets and additional info click here: http://ow.ly/5TAi307dQuZ

 

Fee: $45 or $40 for Club Members

Blind Taste 8 wines, 7 Burgundies. Antipasti platter incl after tasting. Early bird tix until 12/31.

Lenne' Estate
Lenne' Estate 18760 18760 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, OR 97148
January (2017)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2016 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS