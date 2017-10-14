Lenne' Estate - Blind Tasting Seminar

Saturday, October 14th ll am. We'll compare 4 different Oregon Pinot producers from the Dundee Hills and 4 different producers from the Yamhill-Carlton area. We will educate you on each soil type, volcanic-red and sedimentary-black.This is a sit down tasting so please be punctual. if you have never been in a blind tasting don't worry, it is fun and we will guide you through each step. We will serve an antipasto tray after the tasting. The price for the tasting is $45 but club members receive either a 10% or 15% discount depending on your club level.

