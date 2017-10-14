 Calendar Home
Location:Lenne'
Map:18760 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
Phone: 5039562256
Email:steve@lenneestate.com
Website:http://18760 NE Laughlin Road
All Dates:Oct 14, 2017 11:00 am - 1:30 pm

Lenne' Estate - Blind Tasting Seminar

Saturday, October 14th ll am. We'll compare 4 different Oregon Pinot producers from the Dundee Hills and 4 different producers from the Yamhill-Carlton area. We will educate you on each soil type, volcanic-red and sedimentary-black.This is a sit down tasting so please be punctual. if you have never been in a blind tasting don't worry, it is fun and we will guide you through each step. We will serve an antipasto tray after the tasting. The price for the tasting is $45 but club members receive either a 10% or 15% discount depending on your club level.

 

Fee: $45

Blind Taste wines from 8 different wineries in Yamhill-Carlton & Dundee Hills AVA

Lenne'
Lenne' 18760 18760 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
October (2017)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS