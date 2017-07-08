 Calendar Home
Location:Lenné Estate Winery
Map:18760 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
Phone: 5039562256
Email:steve@lenneestate.com
Website:http://www.lenneestate.com/
All Dates:Jul 8, 2017 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Lenné Estate Blind Tasting - Kiwi Pinots

Join us as we compare Pinots from high end New Zealand South Island producers. How are they different from Oregon Pinot Noirs? We will taste 8 high end wines in a blind format beginning promptly at 11 am. Never tasted in a blind format? Don't worry it is fun and we will guide you ever step of the way. We will serve an antipasto tray after the tasting . The tasting will take approximately one and a half hours and the cost is $45. Your ticket reserves your spot and is non-refundable unless we can fill your spot. The tasting is on a first come, first serve basis. Club members receive a $5.00 discount per ticket. You must receive a confirmation email from us confirming your attendance or your card will not be charged.

Fee: $45

