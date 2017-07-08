|Location:
|Lenné Estate Winery
|Map:
|18760 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
|Phone:
|5039562256
|Email:
|steve@lenneestate.com
|Website:
|http://www.lenneestate.com/
|All Dates:
Lenné Estate Blind Tasting - Kiwi Pinots
Join us as we compare Pinots from high end New Zealand South Island producers. How are they different from Oregon Pinot Noirs? We will taste 8 high end wines in a blind format beginning promptly at 11 am. Never tasted in a blind format? Don't worry it is fun and we will guide you ever step of the way. We will serve an antipasto tray after the tasting . The tasting will take approximately one and a half hours and the cost is $45. Your ticket reserves your spot and is non-refundable unless we can fill your spot. The tasting is on a first come, first serve basis. Club members receive a $5.00 discount per ticket. You must receive a confirmation email from us confirming your attendance or your card will not be charged.
Fee: $45
Blind Taste Pinots from high end New Zealand South Island producers.