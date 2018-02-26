Location: Brooks Wines Map: 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR, 97101, United States Website: http://premierwineevents.com/event/brooks-wine-legacy-series-harry-peterson-nedry-featuring-rr-wines/ All Dates: Feb 1, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Legacy Series: Harry Peterson-Nedry featuring RR Wines

In September of 2004, at the age of 38, Jimi Brooks unexpectedly passed away as Harvest was about to begin. A group of Jimi’s friends (including Laurent) selflessly donated their skill, time, and passion to make Jimi’s 2004 wines in his signature style. For our 20th anniversary, we are celebrating those winemakers with a number of special events and monthly programming. Welcome to The Legacy Series.

For February, we’re featuring Harry Peterson-Nedry, Oregon wine legend, and founder of RR Wines. Jimi and Harry were friends and shared a passion for growing and making Riesling in the Pacific Northwest.

We are featuring two RR WInes, a Riesling and a Pinot Noir, in our tasting room all month. Chef Abby has also prepared a dish to match with the Riesling.

All details can be found here: http://www.brookswine.com/20-years/