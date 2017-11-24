|Location:
|Left Coast Winery
|Map:
|4225 N Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, OR 97371
|Phone:
|503-831-4916
|Email:
|events@leftcoastcellars.com
|Website:
|http://leftcoastcellars.com
|All Dates:
Left Coast Thanksgiving Weekend!
Please join us in the Left Coast Winery this Thanksgiving Weekend!
November 24, 25, 26 from 12-5pm
We will be hosting our annual Noir Friday with holiday deals through the open house weekend. The tasting fee includes a flight of select current releases as well as barrel tastings at the Winery, plus a souvenir logo wine glass. Our Tasting Room will be independently open for our delicious wood-fired pizza and wine purchases.
$15 Tasting fee, complimentary for Club members
Fee: $15
Visit the Estate during Thanksgiving Weekend for our Open House in the winery!