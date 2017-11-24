Left Coast Thanksgiving Weekend!

Please join us in the Left Coast Winery this Thanksgiving Weekend!

November 24, 25, 26 from 12-5pm

We will be hosting our annual Noir Friday with holiday deals through the open house weekend. The tasting fee includes a flight of select current releases as well as barrel tastings at the Winery, plus a souvenir logo wine glass. Our Tasting Room will be independently open for our delicious wood-fired pizza and wine purchases.



$15 Tasting fee, complimentary for Club members

Fee: $15