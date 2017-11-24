 Calendar Home
Location:Left Coast Winery
Map:4225 N Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, OR 97371
Phone: 503-831-4916
Email:events@leftcoastcellars.com
Website:http://leftcoastcellars.com
All Dates:Nov 24, 2017 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Nov 25, 2017 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Nov 26, 2017 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Left Coast Thanksgiving Weekend!

Please join us in the Left Coast Winery this Thanksgiving Weekend!
November 24, 25, 26 from 12-5pm
We will be hosting our annual Noir Friday with holiday deals through the open house weekend. The tasting fee includes a flight of select current releases as well as barrel tastings at the Winery, plus a souvenir logo wine glass. Our Tasting Room will be independently open for our delicious wood-fired pizza and wine purchases.

$15 Tasting fee, complimentary for Club members

 

Fee: $15

Visit the Estate during Thanksgiving Weekend for our Open House in the winery!

