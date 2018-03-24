|Location:
|Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
|Map:
|12956 Modoc Rd., White City, OR 97503
|Phone:
|541-830-8466
|Email:
|nora@krisellecellars.com
|Website:
|http://krisellecellars.com
|All Dates:
Lee Stewart at Kriselle Cellars
Join us for live music on Saturday, March 24th. Lee Stewart will be performing from 1pm - 4pm.
