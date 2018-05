Start your summer right at our Memorial Day garden party! Join us in the winery as we feature a special tasting flight of new releases and giant lawn games for your enjoyment. Tasting fee includes keepsake logo glass.

Start your summer right at our Memorial Day garden party! Join us in the winery as we feature a special tasting flight of new releases and giant lawn games for your enjoyment. Tasting fee includes keepsake logo glass. $20 tasting fee, 2 complimentary admissions per club membership