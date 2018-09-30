|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|503-363-0525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
|All Dates:
Last Musica of 2018: Orvil Ivie & Smiley Mike
As the season nears to a close, so must our weekend live music. To help us celebrate the very end of the summer, Orvil Ivie & Mike will be here Sunday, 9/30! What a great way to wave goodbye to September than with a glass at Coria!
