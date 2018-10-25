Lange Winemaker's Dinner at Tina's Restaurant

If you’ve explored eating in Oregon wine country, you might know that Tina’s Restaurant is one of the most storied spots for winemakers and industry insiders. Tucked away behind an unassuming exterior on Highway 99 is Dundee’s first fine dining restaurant and an excellent location for an Oregon Winemaker’s Dinner.

Blessed with the bounty of our region, Tina’s uses locally sourced ingredients and embraces seasonal trends. Join Founders and Winemakers Don, Wendy and Jesse Lange from Lange Estate Winery for an intimate evening of food, wine and conversation. Seating is very limited for this standout feasting experience.

PRICE: $95/person

RESERVATIONS? Contact Tina’s Restaurant: tinasindundee@gmail.com, 503-538-8880

DETAILS: Owners and experienced Oregon restaurant pros give you four courses of Pacific Northwest fare, expertly paired with Lange Estate Winery’s award-winning portfolio of Pinot noir, Pinot gris and Chardonnay. Save room for surprises. You never know when a Magnum will find its way to the table or bottles of Lange’s vintage sparkling wine will start popping.

Tickets: http://www.tinasdundee.com/#contact-section.