Lange Estate Summer Soirée

Set your sights on summer with Lange Estate Winery. Join us for the next Grand Cru Club Soirée. Save the Date for live music, new wine releases and gourmet eats. Stay tuned for more seasonal surprise releases and updates from our 30th year of winemaking in the Willamette Valley.

Each of the three Grand Cru Club wine releases this year is paired with a decade description from our history here in the Dundee Hills. With the spring release in March, we published a brief tale from those First Ten Years (www.langewinery.com/celebrating-30-years). Our summer release delves into the big moves made from 1997 to 2007.

With the Willamette Valley recognized by Wine Enthusiast as “Wine Region of the Year,” we are continually encouraged in sharing our enthusiasm for the vitis vinifera varieties we first began with: Pinot gris, Chardonnay and Pinot noir. Join us in kicking off summer and celebrating #OregonWineMonth at Lange Estate’s Grand Cru Club Soirée!

Your Soireé Day doesn’t have to end at Lange Estate. Head down the hill after tasting at the estate and visit Domaine Trouvére in our new location next to the Dundee Bistro. Here, we will be featuring flights of our Domaine Trouvére sister-label paired with light bites. (Club Members may enjoy along with three other guests at no cost.)

Have questions or want to RSVP, contact wineclub@langewinery.com or call us at 503-538-6476 x 2

*For each Lange Estate Grand Cru Club Soirée, our Club Members may attend for free along with three other guests at no cost. Additional wine lovers may attend for a $25 fee.

Tickets: https://www.langewinery.com/events/grand-cru-club-summer-soiree/.