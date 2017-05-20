Lange Estate Summer Soirée

Set your sights on summer with Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards. Join us for the next Grand Cru Club Soirée. Save the Date and stay tuned for seasonal surprise releases and updates from our 30th year of winemaking in the Willamette Valley.

Each of the three Grand Cru Club wine releases this year is paired with a decade description from our history here in the Dundee Hills. With the spring release in March, you received a brief tale from those First Ten Years (www.langewinery.com/celebrating-30-years). Our summer release delves into the big moves made from 1997 to 2007.

Our Lange Estate Grand Cru Club developed organically over these 30 years of winegrowing and winemaking in the Dundee Hills. Many in the Lange Cru have been a part of our legacy since the beginning and watched this industry grow along with us. For all of our members, we endeavor to indulge you with exclusive access to limited production bottlings and first claim to newly released wines.

With the Willamette Valley receiving recognition by Wine Enthusiast as “Wine Region of the Year,” we are continually encouraged in sharing our enthusiasm for the vitis vinifera varieties we first began with: Pinot gris, Chardonnay and Pinot noir. Join us in kicking off summer and celebrating Oregon Wine Month at Lange Estate’s Grand Cru Club Soirée!

Have questions or want to RSVP, contact wineclub@langewinery.com.

*For each Lange Estate Grand Cru Club Soirée, our Club Members may attend for free along with three other guests at no cost. Additional wine lovers may attend for a $25 fee.

Tickets: https://www.langewinery.com/events/grand-cru-club-summer-soiree/.