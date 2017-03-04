Lange Estate Full Circle Soirée

Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards welcomes our Grand Cru Club Members to the estate for a farewell to winter and a happy hello to our Spring Wine Club Release! (4 Complimentary Entries with Cru Club Membership)

Our annual Spring Cru Club Soirée is taking place on March 4, 2017, from 11am to 4pm. Join us in 2017 as we celebrate our 30th Year of Winemaking in the Willamette Valley. Each release of our three Grand Cru Club releases this year will detail a decade of Lange Estate’s history and will echo our enthusiasm for the vitis vinifera varieties we first began with: Pinot gris, Chardonnay and Pinot noir.

*For each Lange Estate Grand Cru Club Soirée, our Club Members may attend for free along with three other guests at no cost. Additional wine lovers may attend for a $25 fee.

With local live music from Rio Con Brio setting the scene, spend the afternoon sipping splashes from new releases and fan favorites. Pair all of this with Loustic’s gourmet bites, and see if you can’t get a bottle or two signed by Don, Wendy, and Jesse Lange.

Your Soireé Day doesn’t have to end at Lange Estate. Grab a ticket when you check in at Lange Estate, then head down the hill to our new Dundee-proper space: Lange & Company. Here, we will be featuring complimentary flights of our Domaine Trouvére sister-label paired with light bites. Let us introduce you to our café and Domaine Trouvére tasting room! Complete your FULL CIRCLE SOIRÉE at Lange & Company, open until 7pm on March 4th!

Tickets: https://www.langewinery.com/events/grand-cru-club-spring-soiree/.