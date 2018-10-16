 Calendar Home
Location:World Class Wines
Map:149 A Avenue, Lake Oswego, OR 97034
Phone: 5039749841
Email:eric@worldclasswinesoregon.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/ladys%20night%20&%20happy%20hour%20@%20world%20class%20wines.html
All Dates:Oct 16, 2018 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Ladys Night & Happy Hour @ World Class Wines

We look forward to serving you delicious Red, White, Rose' and Bubblies at special Happy Hour Pricing every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Our wines change on a daily basis, so be sure and stop in to see what is new.

If you are in the mood for sampling, we offer flights of 4 wines that are paired to give you the most enjoyment.

Enjoy small plates of cheese, charcouterie, nuts, and nibbles including our famous Italian white truffle popcorn.

 

Fee: $Free Admission

