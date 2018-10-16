|Location:
|World Class Wines
|Map:
|149 A Avenue, Lake Oswego, OR 97034
|Phone:
|5039749841
|Email:
|eric@worldclasswinesoregon.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/ladys%20night%20&%20happy%20hour%20@%20world%20class%20wines.html
|All Dates:
Ladys Night & Happy Hour @ World Class Wines
We look forward to serving you delicious Red, White, Rose' and Bubblies at special Happy Hour Pricing every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Our wines change on a daily basis, so be sure and stop in to see what is new.
If you are in the mood for sampling, we offer flights of 4 wines that are paired to give you the most enjoyment.
Enjoy small plates of cheese, charcouterie, nuts, and nibbles including our famous Italian white truffle popcorn.
Fee: $Free Admission