Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 5032343790
Email:winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/1767925016856690/
All Dates:Aug 11, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Ladies Night

Join us the 2nd Friday for each month for Ladies Night!

Wine, Cheese Plates, Small Bites of Food but best of all SHOPPING! Vendors will vary each month.

Join us the 2nd Friday for each month for Ladies Night! Wine, Cheese Plates, Small Bites of Food but best of all SHOPPING! Vendors will vary each month.
Hip Chicks do Wine
Hip Chicks do Wine 97202 4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
