|Location:
|Cliff Creek Cellars - Newberg Tasting Room
|Map:
|214 East First Street, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-487-6692
|Email:
|tastingroom@cliffcreek.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/labor-day-weekend-prize-wheel-27195.html
|All Dates:
Labor Day Weekend Prize Wheel
Come on down, Spin the Wheel, and win some amazing prizes! You could even win a bottle of wine for just a PENNY! Newberg Tasting Room: 214 East First Street Newberg Oregon 97132 Vineyard Tasting Room: 1015 McDonough Road Gold Hill Oregon 97525
Fee: $Free