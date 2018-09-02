 Calendar Home
Location:Cliff Creek Cellars - Newberg Tasting Room
Map:214 East First Street, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-487-6692
Email:tastingroom@cliffcreek.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/labor-day-weekend-prize-wheel-27195.html
All Dates:Sep 1, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sep 2, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Labor Day Weekend Prize Wheel

Come on down, Spin the Wheel, and win some amazing prizes! You could even win a bottle of wine for just a PENNY! Newberg Tasting Room: 214 East First Street Newberg Oregon 97132 Vineyard Tasting Room: 1015 McDonough Road Gold Hill Oregon 97525

 

Fee: $Free

Cliff Creek Cellars - Newberg Tasting Room
Cliff Creek Cellars - Newberg Tasting Room 97132 214 East First Street, Newberg, OR 97132
