Location:Benton-Lane Winery
Map:23924 Territorial Rd., Monroe, OR 97456
Phone: 5418475792
Email:lisa@benton-lane.com
Website:http://https://benton-lane.com/event/pizza-wine-2/
All Dates:Sep 1, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sep 2, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sep 3, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Labor Day Weekend Open House

Join us during Labor Day weekend and surround yourself in beautiful Estate Vineyards while tasting Benton-Lane’s spectacular wines.Relax and enjoy a glass of your favorite wine while savoring artisan plates, or wood-fired pizzas. Doesn’t get better …… Wine, Wood-Fired Pizza, Yum!Tasting Fee $10.00Each tasting fee is refundable with $25 wine purchase, wine club is complimentary ...
