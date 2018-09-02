|Location:
|Benton-Lane Winery
|Map:
|23924 Territorial Rd., Monroe, OR 97456
|Phone:
|5418475792
|Email:
|lisa@benton-lane.com
|Website:
|http://https://benton-lane.com/event/pizza-wine-2/
|All Dates:
Labor Day Weekend Open House
Join us during Labor Day weekend and surround yourself in beautiful Estate Vineyards while tasting Benton-Lane’s spectacular wines.
Relax and enjoy a glass of your favorite wine while savoring artisan plates, or wood-fired pizzas. Doesn’t get better …… Wine, Wood-Fired Pizza, Yum!
Tasting Fee $10.00
Each tasting fee is refundable with $25 wine purchase, wine club is complimentary
Daily: Noon to 5pm