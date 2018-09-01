 Calendar Home
Location:Calamity Hill Vineyard
Map:9779 SE Hillview Drive, Amity, OR 97101
Phone: 503-435-9868
Email:natch4@gmail.com
Website:http://www.calamityhill.com
All Dates:Sep 1, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sep 2, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sep 3, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Labor Day Weekend Open House

Oregon’s Smallest Licensed Producer of Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris Celebrates its 11th Vintage during
Labor Day Weekend, September 1, 2 and 3.
Open from 11:00 until 5:00 each day.
Taste 8 Estate grown Calamity Hill Wines and our
Estate Grown Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Enjoy the territorial view, the gardens and koi pond.
Picnic in the Outdoor Room.
Event Fee: $10
Directions at www.calamityhill.com - 503-435-9868

 

Fee: $10.00

Calamity Hill Open House –September 1, 2, and 3 from 11-5. Enjoy 8 wines, our Olive Oil, $10

Calamity Hill Vineyard
Calamity Hill Vineyard 97101 9779 SE Hillview Drive, Amity, OR 97101
September (2018)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS