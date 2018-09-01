|Location:
|Calamity Hill Vineyard
|Map:
|9779 SE Hillview Drive, Amity, OR 97101
|Phone:
|503-435-9868
|Email:
|natch4@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.calamityhill.com
|All Dates:
Labor Day Weekend Open House
Oregon’s Smallest Licensed Producer of Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris Celebrates its 11th Vintage during
Labor Day Weekend, September 1, 2 and 3.
Open from 11:00 until 5:00 each day.
Taste 8 Estate grown Calamity Hill Wines and our
Estate Grown Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Enjoy the territorial view, the gardens and koi pond.
Picnic in the Outdoor Room.
Event Fee: $10
Directions at www.calamityhill.com - 503-435-9868
Fee: $10.00
Calamity Hill Open House –September 1, 2, and 3 from 11-5. Enjoy 8 wines, our Olive Oil, $10