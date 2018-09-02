 Calendar Home
Location:Redhawk Vineyard & Winery
Map:2995 Michigan City Rd. NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-362-1596
Email:cellarmaster@redhawkwine.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/1821846904568045/
All Dates:Sep 1, 2018 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Sep 2, 2018 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Sep 3, 2018 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Labor Day Weekend Festival

Join us for wine & barrel tasting, delicious food and our incredible view!

We will be serving our popular tri-tip sandwiches, homemade sausage, smoked salmon pate, cheeses and MORE!!

Meet the winemaker, sample our current selection of wines and barrel taste a future release.

All included with $12 tasting fee. BEST deal in town!

Special wine discounts will be given during the festival! You don't want to miss it!

 

Fee: $12

Wine tasting, live music, food.

