|Redhawk Vineyard & Winery
|2995 Michigan City Rd. NW, Salem, OR 97304
|503-362-1596
|cellarmaster@redhawkwine.com
|http://https://www.facebook.com/events/1821846904568045/
Labor Day Weekend Festival
Join us for wine & barrel tasting, delicious food and our incredible view!
We will be serving our popular tri-tip sandwiches, homemade sausage, smoked salmon pate, cheeses and MORE!!
Meet the winemaker, sample our current selection of wines and barrel taste a future release.
All included with $12 tasting fee. BEST deal in town!
Special wine discounts will be given during the festival! You don't want to miss it!
Fee: $12
Wine tasting, live music, food.