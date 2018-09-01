Labor Day Weekend Festival

Join us for wine & barrel tasting, delicious food and our incredible view!



We will be serving our popular tri-tip sandwiches, homemade sausage, smoked salmon pate, cheeses and MORE!!



Meet the winemaker, sample our current selection of wines and barrel taste a future release.



All included with $12 tasting fee. BEST deal in town!



Special wine discounts will be given during the festival! You don't want to miss it!

Fee: $12