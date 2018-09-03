 Calendar Home
Location:Cubanisimo Vineyards
Map:1754 Best Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503.588.1763
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/labor%20day%20weekend%20cuban%20style.html
All Dates:Sep 1, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Sep 2, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Sep 3, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Labor Day Weekend Cuban Style

Join us for this year's celebration! Check out the details below:

$20 Pre-Sale General Admission
-includes admission into event

$30 Pre-Sale Afternoon Package
-includes admission, Cubanisimo wine glass, tapas plate, and entry into raffle!

$10 Designated Driver
-includes admission and special bracelet

$5 for children under the age of 12

$9 tapas plates served by Pura Vida Cocina

**Free General Admission for Wine Club and Active or Retired Military

Live music from Pura Vida all three days!

Salsa Lessons by Mz. Jitterbug all three days!

***prices will increase $10 at the door so get your tickets today!

 

Fee: $20

Join us for this year's celebration!

